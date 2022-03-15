SAYRE — Questions surrounding the potential merger of sports teams with Athens Area School District dominated the meeting of the Sayre Athletic Committee on Monday evening.
Though many had questions for the school board members present at the meeting, they could not be answered so as to maintain proper procedure for board-related topics.
Discussions regarding a co-op will be on the agenda for the Sayre School Board’s next meeting on Monday, March 21, board officials said.
While the specifics of any talks or a timeline for a co-op have not yet been made public, there was one key issue regarding a co-op addressed at the Athletic Committee meeting.
Residents at the meeting wished to know if the co-op would cover all sports at Sayre, and it was confirmed that any agreement would not cover all sports.
Sayre currently has co-ops with Athens for boys and girls soccer, as well as swimming, due to Sayre being unable to field a full team for those sports.
Both the boys and girls soccer teams — competing as the Athens Wildcats — qualified for the District IV playoffs.
However, if a sport at Sayre has enough players, there would be no need to co-op.
Additionally, any co-op would have to be approved by both the Sayre and Athens School Boards, before going to District IV and then the PIAA for approval.
None of Sayre’s spring sports teams will be part of a co-op this season.
Principal Dayton Handrick went over the numbers for each spring sport during the meeting.
Baseball has 25 players at the high school level and 14 in junior high.
Softball has 16 high school players and 16 junior high players.
The high school track and field team is competing with 13 boys and seven girls, while the junior high team has 17 total athletes.
The track coaches noted during the meeting that workers are still needed to help run Sayre’s two home meets on Tuesday, April 5 and Tuesday, April 12. Both meets are at 4 p.m.
Workers would help keep times for running events and take measurements for throws and jumps.
Proper credentials and clearances are required to work at the meets.
The committee also discussed field maintenance for baseball and softball.
Dirt for the infields has been ordered, but the district still needs to find someone to spread it out and roll the fields.
Sand is also needed in the long jump pits for track and field.
Handrick noted that the weather plays a factor into when that will happen.
The final item on the agenda for Monday’s meeting was an emphasis on sportsmanship.
Handrick said poor sportsmanship was not necessarily an issue for Sayre athletes, but wanted to remind everybody of its importance.
“Overall, I think our kids are pretty with it,” he said. “I just want to make it an emphasis for coaches and for kids.”
The next Athletic Committee meeting is schedule for Monday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the high school library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.