Bringing careers and students together

WAVERLY — Hundreds of high school students from around the Valley as well as adult job-seekers flocked to the Waverly High School on Tuesday for the second annual Greater Valley Regional Job Fair.
Over 55 businesses and organizations ranging from military branches to local emergency responders to banks to service companies and many more set up booths inside the high school’s gymnasium looking to fill open positions and launch new careers.
“This puts students in front of employers,” Assistant Principal Ryan Alo said. “They came here with their resumes, it builds those job-seeking skills and gets them used to discussing jobs in front of potential employers.”
While it’s only the job fair’s second year, Alo noted that it has exploded into a Valley-wide event.
“This isn’t just for our students,” he explained. “The public is here. Other schools are here. People from all over are here. It’s become a community event.”
When asked what was one thing he hopes students are able to get from the job fair experience, his answer was simple.
“I hope they get a job.” he said. “That’s the number one goal. Beyond that, hopefully they can find a job here in the Valley, so they can see that they don’t need to leave the area to find a good, rewarding career.”
Alo noted that simply preparing the event gives students valuable experience, as the organization of the job fair is entirely student-driven.
“There were students here with me until 11 p.m. last night getting ready for this event. Our culinary class has made enough food for 150 people. This whole thing is homemade, and that’s so great for our students. We’re proud to be doing something that no else is doing, and we think it will be a great way to advance our students into their careers.”
