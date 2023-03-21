Annual Rock & Mineral Club show to return to Wysox

WYSOX — The 53rd Annual Che-Hanna Rock & Mineral Club Show is set to return and dazzle community members with sparkling gems, historic fossils, jewelry, and more.
“It’s such an enjoyable experience,” said Che-Hanna Rock & Mineral Club Inc. Vice President Bob McGuire. “I’m psyched up about it, it’s a fantastic show.”
McGuire shared what the community can expect at the 53rd show as it has become a memorable event in the area for it’s treasures and spectacles.
Gem stones, minerals, fossils, jewelry, holistic items and lapidary materials will be available from 39 different vendors at the show including four tables for educating the public on the many facets of rock and mineral collecting. In addition, the show will feature exhibits, several fluorescent mineral shows, kids activities such as a mini-mine, door prizes, and food and drinks.
McGuire added that there will be four additional tables of geodes and geode cutting. Individuals will have the chance to choose a geode and have it cut open with a diamond saw, giving them the opportunity to be the first person to see the inside of it in 115 million years.
UV-BOB will also be attending the show with five free one hour programs on UV and fluorescent minerals with additional surprises. The Susquehanna River Archaeological Center will be in attendance as well.
McGuire shared that members of Che-Hanna have been preparing for the show for the last five months, anticipating higher numbers of attendance from previous years. The 501c3 see over 1,000 attendees at the show per year, according to McGuire.
“It’s the best little show in the world,” he said.
The annual show will be held on March 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and March 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wysox Volunteer Fire Company Social Hall located at 111 Lake Rd., Wysox, Pa.
Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for students, and children under 8 free.
