Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Steven Donovan, 47, of Rome, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months and 30 days to 12 months, fines of $4,400, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months after being found guilty at trial for the offenses of Driving Under the Influence – controlled substance, first in ten years, second lifetime, Misdemeanor, Driving Under Suspension, 6th or subsequent offense, summary, Required Financial Responsibility, summary, Driving unregistered vehicle, summary and Unauthorized Use of Registration, summary.
Athens Township Police arrested Donovan for the offense occurring on Oct. 9, 2020.
Jay Cummings, 46, of Troy, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days to six months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months for the offense of Driving Under the Influence, misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Cummings following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Borough on Oct. 31, 2021.
David Richardson, 36, of Towanda, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for nine months to 23 months, 29 days, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $2,000, plus court costs and restitution of $2,844, for the offenses of Simple Assault, misdemeanor 3, Criminal Mischief, misdemeanor 3 and Retaliation Against Victim, misdemeanor 2.
Towanda Borough Police arrested Richardson for the offenses occurring on Feb. 26, 2021, Aug. 4, 2021 and Oct. 23, 2021.
Blaise Devine, 22 of Towanda, PA was sentenced to probation supervision for 24 months, fines of $1,275, plus court costs, for the offenses of Simple Assault, misdemeanor 2, Driving vehicle at Safe Speed, summary, and Careless Driving, summary.
Towanda Borough Police arrested Devine for the offenses occurring on Nov. 5, 2021.
Justin Arnold, 41, of Wyalusing, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months, 15 days to 15 months with fines of $400 plus court costs for the offences of operation of vehicle without Ignition Interlock, possession of a Controlled Substance, misdemeanor, second and subsequent, possession of Paraphernalia.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Arnold following investigation of incidents that occurred in Ulster Township on Oct. 18, 2021, and Monroe Township on Sept. 22, 2021, and in Towanda Township on May 3, 2022.
Juan Barbosa, 48, of Athens, PA was sentenced to fines of $900 plus court costs for the offense of Disorderly Conduct, 3 counts, summary offenses.
Sayre Borough Police arrested Barbosa for the offense occurring on July 26.
Jason A. Widrig, 24, of Waverly, NY was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to 14 months for the Offense of Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition of Funds, misdemeanor second degree.
Sayre Borough Police arrested Widrig for the offense occurring on Jan. 27, 2020.
Caleb Lattimer, 32, of Wellsboro, PA was sentenced to incarceration at the Bradford County Correctional Facility for two months to 12 months followed by probation for a term of 24 months, fines of $300 plus court costs, restitution of $309.44, The probation term is consecutive to other sentences, for the offenses of three counts of Theft From a Motor Vehicle, misdemeanors, third degree
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Lattimer following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Borough on Nov. 22, 2021.
