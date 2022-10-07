WAVERLY — The Waverly Central School District recently announced its homecoming court.
Joseph Bernatavitz, son of Michael and Amy Bernatavitz, is escorted by Sophia DeSisti. He is on the Waverly golf team and plays hockey for the Elmira Junior Enforcers in the USPHL. Joseph enjoys going to the lack and hanging out with friends and family. Joey plans to continue playing hockey after his senior year.
Rylan Farley is the son of Rich and Kathy Farley, is escorted by Emma Weaver. He is the Chief Finance Officer of the Wolverine Den. Outside of school he enjoys Photography and Skateboarding. Rylan plans on spending his first 2 years at Corning Community College, then transferring to UAlbany for Business Management. Eventually he would like to run his own coffee shop
Zander Kai Sink, son of Dave and Jessie Sink is escorted by Mackenzie Bingham. Zander works for the Wolverine Den. He enjoys skateboarding, playing basketball, and hanging out with the boys. Zander’s future plans include going to Corning Community College for psychology and human behavior.
Gage Tedesco, son of Thomas and Holly Tedesco, is escorted by Abbey Knolles. Gage is currently enrolled in BOCES and is taking Autobody. He is on the varsity football team and will be wrestling again this year. Gage is currently employed by Rynone Manufacturing in Waverly. His future plans include attending college for Sports Management and hopes to continue playing football and wrestling while in college.
Mackenzie Bingham, daughter of Charles, Angela and Brie Bingham, is escorted by Zander Sink. She is Captian of the Varsity cheerleading team, president of the chorus, member of choraleers, show choir and National Honor Society. Mackenzie’s future plans include attending Buffalo University to major in criminology and sociology.
Sophia DeSisti, daughter of Natalie and John DeSisti, is escorted by Joseph Bernatavitz. She is Captain of the Varsity Swim Team, a Junior Captain and registered EMT at Greater Valley Emergency Medical Services, a Red Cross Certified Lifeguard. She is also Senior Class Vice President, Student Council Secretary and a member of National Honor Society, Hiking & Skiing Clubs. Sophia plans to attend a 4-year university to major in Biology and public health on a premed track.
Abbey Knolles, daughter of Eric and Melissa Knolles, is escorted by Gage Tedesco. Abbey is involved in varsity swim, indoor track, and outdoor track. She is the secretary of her class and is a part of student council. Abbey also is a competitive dancer at Pat Haggerty Dance Studio. She plans on attending college and studying either business or education.
Emma Weaver, daughter of Beth and Charles Weaver, is escorted by Rylan Farley. She is a Varsity Cheerleader, sings in chorus, choraleers, sings and dances in Show Choir and plays clarinet in the band. Emma also participates in national honor society and is a junior Rotarian. Emma’s future plans include majoring in clinical psychology and minor in business.
