ATHENS — A 61-year-old New Albany man was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on Saturday in lieu of $30,000 bail after police said he led officers on a 16-mile chase that began in Athens Borough.
According to borough police, David John Pedro was charged with fleeing police, a grade-three felony; misdemeanor counts of fraudulent altering/forgery of vehicle title, possession of drug paraphernalia and controlled substances; and summary counts of fraudulent use or removal of vehicle plate and reckless driving for his alleged role in the incident.
Police explained that the incident began shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday when officers observed a vehicle driven by Pedro on Wells Avenue going off the road and then back on the roadway.
Officers then attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Cove Street, but Pedro tried to elude officers and led them on a high-speed chase through the borough, reaching speeds of up to 60 miles-per-hour, police said.
Pedro eventually pulled into a driveway at an undisclosed location 16 miles from where the incident began. Officers ordered Pedro out of the vehicle and to lay on the ground, and he complied, said police.
Pedro was taken into custody, and officers discovered two hypodermic needles and methamphetamine on his person, police noted.
Pedro was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley before being sent to jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 7.
