How to revitalize Sayre

SAYRE — Before a full crowd on Monday, restoration architect Elise Johnson-Schmidt held a presentation on historical building revitalization inside one of the very buildings that could benefit from it.
Gregg Henderson, owner of the 1882 on Desmond bar and restaurant, listened intently as he worked the restaurant, noting that he had four apartments above his business that could be new housing.
Johnson-Schmidt went into great detail during her presentation on her years of experience in Corning doing exactly that — turning the upper levels of downtowns into apartments.
“The history of many of these buildings is that the upper levels would typically be the residence of the shopkeepers, who worked their stores on the first floor,” she explained. “But when they moved out and got houses of their own, many of those upper levels were abandoned and ignored, and maintenance became in issue.
“But now the owners can’t ignore it,” Johnson-Schmidt continued. “The problem is, in order for business owners to invest in those apartments, there needs to be an income so it can be sustainable.”
The registered architect of the American Institute of Architects then proceeded to outline some of the ways that businesses could close the funding gap between investing in the properties and the cost associated with renovating the apartments.
Among those methods include historic building preservation grants available at the state level, along with tax credits at the state and federal levels.
Johnson-Schmidt added that she has worked on similar projects in Corning, and as a result 150 apartments were added to the downtown region of Corning, all of which are nearly always inhabited, she said.
She explained that since 26 percent of millennials do not possess driver’s licenses, there is a higher demand for more urban living.
“More people bike to work or walk to where they need to go,” Johnson-Schmidt said. “I was shocked to see those numbers. But the demand for these apartments are there.”
The presentation was held as a cooperative effort between the Sayre Revitalization Initiative and the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce.
