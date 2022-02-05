Winter storm makes for dangerous travel, messy cleanup

Like layers on a lasagna, Winter Storm Landon dropped layers of precipitation of its own late Thursday into Friday, resulting in several inches of snow, sleet and ice that led to canceled classes and treacherous travel.
“Like every winter storm, we prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” Sayre Borough Manager Dave Jarrett said. “Our crews monitor the weather closely, and this one they had to treat differently than previous storms.”
Jarrett explained that typically, crews would be able to put down a layer of brine and salt prior to snowfall, but Landon’s initial rainfall meant the brine and salt would wash off before snow ever even reached the ground.
“So we couldn’t get out there too early and get a jump on it,” he said. “But they’re going to continue to work on it as best they can and clear the roads.”
Waverly Mayor Patrick Ayres also noted difficulties in tracking the storm, stating that he initially anticipated more snow sooner.
“Overall, I think our crews still did a great job,” he said. “They were out all night. They had to stay active and they got a lot of salt down to try to melt the ice. It’s a challenging time of year for all the road crews, and we owe them a lot.”
The crunchy, icy snow and sleet proved to be challenging not just for plow trucks, but for shovelers as well.
“I’d rather have two feet of pure snow than this kind of stuff,” Jarrett said. “But it is what it is. It’s tough. Everyone has to deal with it, and our crews will keep scraping out what they can and stay on top of it.”
