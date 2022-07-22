An Athens woman was jailed in lieu of $10,000 bail following her alleged involvement in an incident that took place at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre on June 24.
According to borough police, Desiree Holmes, 29, was charged with felony-grade aggravated assault and misdemeanor-grade simple assault after she allegedly assaulted a hospital staff member.
Holmes was scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on July 19.
Drug possession
A Columbia Cross Roads woman is facing multiple drug possession charges following her alleged involvement in an incident that took place on Route 220 in South Waverly Borough on July 17.
According to Sayre Borough police, Alyssa Ann Guthrie, 32, was charged following a traffic stop.
Guthrie is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 30.
Forgery
An Ithaca woman was charged with two felony counts of forgery as well as one misdemeanor count each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property following her alleged involvement in an incident that took place in Sayre in May of last year.
According to borough police, Samantha Elizabeth Detrick, 26, was charged after she forged multiple checks out to herself that did not belong to her. Police noted that the total value of the stolen checks was $330.
Detrick was arraigned Tuesday, and is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 2.
Terroristic threats
The following individuals are facing terroristic threat charges following their alleged involvement in separate incidents:
Jesse Thomas Foote, 36, was charged after threatening to kill another individual at a Plummer Street residence in Sayre on July 14, according to borough police
Foote was arraigned and jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail. He was scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on July 19.
Shainon Myers, 44, was also charged with simple assault and harassment after he yelled at another person and shot a firearm near the victim in a threatening manner at a Black Bear Lane residence on July 13, according to Athens Township police.
Myers was arraigned and jailed in lieu of $20,000 bail. He was scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on July 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.