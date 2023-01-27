Ralph Yanuzzi wins community service award

The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers and Rotary Club of Waverly are pleased to announce the 2022 recipient, Ralph Yanuzzi, of the Bill and Sarah Ransom Community Service Award.
Ralph has been a devoted member of UNICO since its inception in 1967. He currently serves as the President of the Sayre chapter, and the District Governor for the region. Nick Grego, also a member of UNICO nominated Ralph for the Bill and Sarah Ransom Community Service Award.
Formerly named the William “Bill” Ransom III Community Service Award, it was created at CFTT by the Rotary Club of Waverly in Bill’s memory. Many community groups, businesses, family, and friends for whom Bill had an impact have contributed to the fund. With Sarah’s passing, and the Fund’s new name, many have also contributed to Sarah’s memory. The award is given annually to someone who exemplifies Bill and Sarah’s beliefs and who gives their time, commitment, and leadership to the Valley community of Waverly, Sayre and/or Athens. “Ralph has spent his whole life in service to the community. He has served as a well-respected educator, serving as a teacher and principal for nearly 50 years,” stated Grego.
As the recipient of the 2022 award, Ralph was given the honor of choosing a local charity to receive the award money of $500. Ralph selected Sayre UNICO. The Sayre Chapter of UNICO provides financial assistance to the special needs community of the Valley. The chapter provides yearly scholarships to Valley students who are pursuing an education in a field that will benefit special needs individuals.
For more information on the Bill and Sarah Ransom Community Service Award please visit our website at www.twintierscf.org. The nomination form for the 2023 award is also available. The deadline to accept nominations is Thursday, September 14, 2023.
