SYRACUSE — The Harlan Rowe Middle School Science Olympiad team traveled to Syracuse on Saturday to compete at the Liverpool Science Olympiad Invitational.
The team finished first and fourth as teams at their first invitational competition of the year under the direction of head coach Mr. John Slocum. The team consisted of 11 brand new students this year where this was their first competition.
According to coach Slocum, this small invitational was ideal for these new students. Many parents were able to attend this competition to help kick off the start of the competition season.
First place:
Anatomy and Physiology — Katyayini Kinthala, Rylee Morrow
Bridge — Andrew DeForest, Katyayini Kinthala
Crave the Wave — Brian Tang, Christopher Braley
Crime Busters — Grace Hall, Jennavieve Andrus
Disease Detectives — Brian Tang, Christopher Braley
Dynamic Planet — Isaac Roy, Victoria Gao
Flight — Carly Leonard, Caroline Johnson
Meteorology — Isaac Roy, Victoria Gao
Road Scholar — Jace Olsyn, Marybelle Hollingsead
Roller Coaster — Gavin Ross, Jayden Washington
Sounds of Music — Aryan Gaur, Brian Tang
Storm the Castle — Lilli Miller, Zachary Fisher
Wheeled Vehicle — Grace Hall, Jordan Lattimer
Write It Do It — Jordan Lattimer, Victoria Gao
Second place:
Anatomy and Physiology — Aryan Gaur, Jennavieve Andrus
Bridge — Aryan Gaur, Celeus Gigee, Grace Hall
Green Generation — Andrew DeForest, Jace Olsyn
Road Scholar — Carly Leonard, Caroline Johnson
Rocks and Minerals — Brian Tang, Victoria Gao
Roller Coaster — Isaac Roy
Write It Do It — Jayden Washington, Katyayini Kinthala
Third Place:
Bio Process Lab — Andrew DeForest, Zachary Fisher
Crave the Wave — Gavin Ross, Zachary Fisher
Fast Facts — Andrew DeForest, Rylee Morrow
Green Generation — Aurora Wright, Jennavieve Andrus
Meteorology — Andrew DeForest, Lilli Miller
Rocks and Minerals — Gavin Ross, Jace Olsyn
Solar System — Christopher Braley, Victoria Gao
Fourth place:
Cant Judge a Powder — Carly Leonard, Grace Hall
Codebusters — Caroline Johnson, Isaac Roy, Jordan Lattimer
