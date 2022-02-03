Two fires midday Wednesday split Waverly-Barton firefighters

Periods of rain and snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Tonight
Snow likely. Potential for some icing. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 8 to 12 inches.
WAVERLY — The Waverly-Barton Fire District responded to two fires on Wednesday, one in Lockwood and one in the Town of Barton.
According to Waverly-Barton Fire Chief Don Howard, a call was received at 12:05 p.m. for a working structure fire on Hollenbeck Road in Lockwood.
“It was a fully-involved structure fire,” said Howard, who indicated that it was a complete loss.
Howard said that Lockwood Fire Department led the response, also receiving assistance from Spencer Fire Department, Halsey Valley Fire Department, Greater Valley EMS, and the Tioga County Fire Investigators.
The cause of the Lockwood fire is still under investigation.
Another call that came in at around 12:40 p.m. for a fire in the Maple Lane Trailer Court on NY-17C in the Town of Barton.
“That was an RV that was fully involved when we got on the scene,” said Howard.
Howard said that Waverly-Barton divided their force, with their tanker staying in Lockwood while he and some other members of the department responded to the new call.
Waverly-Barton received assistance from the Sayre Fire Department, Athens Township Fire Company, Tioga County Fire Investigators, and Greater Valley EMS.
Howard said that the fire in Barton was ruled as accidental. Howard expressed his gratitude toward all the other departments that responded, both in the Valley and the surrounding area.
“It’s been a busy week and a half for us,” said Howard, “so I just want to thank everybody once again.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.