Two fires midday Wednesday split Waverly-Barton firefighters

An RV at Maple Lane Trailer Court was destroyed by a fire on Wednesday.

WAVERLY — The Waverly-Barton Fire District responded to two fires on Wednesday, one in Lockwood and one in the Town of Barton.

According to Waverly-Barton Fire Chief Don Howard, a call was received at 12:05 p.m. for a working structure fire on Hollenbeck Road in Lockwood.

“It was a fully-involved structure fire,” said Howard, who indicated that it was a complete loss.

Howard said that Lockwood Fire Department led the response, also receiving assistance from Spencer Fire Department, Halsey Valley Fire Department, Greater Valley EMS, and the Tioga County Fire Investigators.

The cause of the Lockwood fire is still under investigation.

Another call that came in at around 12:40 p.m. for a fire in the Maple Lane Trailer Court on NY-17C in the Town of Barton.

“That was an RV that was fully involved when we got on the scene,” said Howard.

Howard said that Waverly-Barton divided their force, with their tanker staying in Lockwood while he and some other members of the department responded to the new call.

Waverly-Barton received assistance from the Sayre Fire Department, Athens Township Fire Company, Tioga County Fire Investigators, and Greater Valley EMS.

Howard said that the fire in Barton was ruled as accidental. Howard expressed his gratitude toward all the other departments that responded, both in the Valley and the surrounding area.

“It’s been a busy week and a half for us,” said Howard, “so I just want to thank everybody once again.”

