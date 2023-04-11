ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Two Valley men were jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail last week after they allegedly stole a vehicle parked at Tioga Downs.
According to Athens Township Police, Gregory Marshall Vincent, 30, of Sayre, and Damien Thomas Ramirez, 23, were each charged with receiving stolen property, a grade-felony. Additionally, Ramirez was charged with a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and a summary count driving without a license.
Police explained that the incident began shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, when officers on patrol on Elmira Street observed a gray Subaru Forester that matched the description of a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Tioga Downs Casino on April 6. Officers also saw two men in the vehicle, Ramirez and Vincent, the latter of whom was a person of interest to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, police added.
When officers attempted to turn around to confirm that it was the stolen vehicle, they observed the vehicle accelerate, quickly turn east onto Westbrook Street, and quickly accelerate again, said police.
Once officers caught up to the vehicle, it was already abandoned in a driveway on Pine Tree Road, but a passerby told officers that two men had fled on foot in a westbound direction, police said.
Officers from Sayre Borough Police then assisted in the search. While checking the Comfort Inn on Elmira Street, officers located Ramirez, who was covered with sweat and wearing dirty clothing — consistent with walking through brush and trees, noted police.
Upon further searching the area, officers located Vincent sound asleep in a brush pile between Fulmer’s and Comfort Inn, and took him into custody, said police.
Both Ramirez and Vincent claimed the other was driving the stolen vehicle, but upon being processed, Ramirez declined to speak with officers. Vincent allegedly stated that he and Ramirez had just left Walmart when officers had passed by them, and then fled because they knew officers were turning around to pursue them.
Ramirez and Vincent were arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Jonathan Wilcox prior to being sent to jail. They are scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for preliminary hearings on April 25.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.