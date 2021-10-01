At the September meeting of the Bradford County Historical Society Manager/Curator Matt Carl reviewed the events of the last month with the board of trustees.
Carl reported that Jonathan Gulyas our summer intern had returned to college. Matt said that Jonathan was one of the best summer employees we had ever had. We received many compliments from patrons he took on tours of the museum.
The digital reproduction of the Towanda mural that came from the old Citizens National Bank building stretches on canvas beautifully. The ten-foot-long image is prominently displayed on the first floor of the museum. The original will be archivally stored until a decision on funding for mounting the thirty-foot original can be determined.
The second Friday Night at the Museum was held August 20. Out of the Woods: From Deerfield to the Grand Circuit, presented by Ellen Williams. The program was well received. For the third program this year Mary Ellen Patterson Kunst will be presenting Remembering the Historic Williamsport and Elmira Railroad on September 17
Internet cable for live streaming from the Great Room has been installed. Matt is still waiting for a cable that he needs to use for live streaming but due to COVID and delays the cable has not arrived yet.
Records received from the courthouse attic have been placed in archival boxes and need to be sorted by index numbers. The records include birth records, criminal trial records, estate inventories, and more. This will be a great project for a volunteer.
The Bradford County Historical Society participated in the Barclay Mountain Heritage Day where our Barclay Mountain History books were a huge success. Henry Farley presented a program at the event on the Irish of Barclay Mountain.
The Annual Appeal is in its second month and gifts are coming in nicely. The society is most appreciative of the support we receive each year during this campaign. This is how we can keep events at the museum free to the public.
Joe Jones reported in Buildings and Grounds that the contractor is getting the necessary supplies for the sky lights in the great room and work should begin soon.
Nominating committee chairperson Margaret Walsh presented the names of the officers for 2022 that will be nominated at the November meeting of the trustees. President Henry G. Farley, Sayre, Vice President J. Kelsey Jones, Wells Township, Treasurer Buddy Crockett, Athens Township, Secretary Rita Carey, Camptown, and Corresponding Secretary Sue Roy, Wysox Township.
Henry G. Farley editor of THE SETTLER the quarterly publication of the society said the September issue has been delivered and the November issue is in the works and will be released on time.
During new business the Annual Meeting was discussed. The meeting will be held on Monday October 4 in the Great Room and Society member David Lenington has generously provided the concert with narration that will follow the business portion of the meeting. The concert will include Michael Burrell a tenor soloist for the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes. Mr. Burrell who performs dressed as P.P. Bliss will sing a P.P. Bliss medley followed by a duet with Carrie Hooper. Carrie Hooper well known musician and instructor at Elmira College will present a P.P. Bliss hymn history. Carrie will accompany herself on melodeon and piano accompaniment will be provided by Gary Tucker. This will be a memorable program that showcases the talent and greatness of a Bradford County resident and a great way for the society to commemorate out one hundred fiftieth anniversary celebrating one of our own.
There have been five new members to the society since the August meeting. Our website had 542 users. Our Facebook page now has, 1,977 followers. Our Twitter page now has 90 followers and our You Tube Channel has 88 subscribers. You Tube programs have been watched by 1,780 people.
Denise Golden Library clerk in her report stated that there were 34 registered library patrons for the month and 47 volunteer hours logged.
Recent gifts to the society: Framed photos of the Nesbit/Squires family, given by Diana Hill, San Diego, CA. A very large collection of antiques that span several generations of the Lundy/Talada family, given by Richard and Grace Talada, Barton, NY. Photo of the Hollenback Store and post card of Lake Wesauking, given by Charles Petrillo, Hanover Twp., PA. Assorted post cards, given by Pam Oakes, Kennewick, WA. Set of Bradford County Historical Society Annuals, from 1906 to 1916, given by Sally Wilt Burkman, Newtown, PA.
Surname searches completed for Sullivan, Gustina, Furman and VanDyke families.
The Bradford County Historical Society is located in the historic old Bradford County Jail 109 Pine Street, Towanda. The society is a recipient agency of the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission, The Bradford County United Way, The Endless Mountains Heritage Region and the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency.
For more information call the museum at 570-265-2240 or visit the website bradfordhistory.com. Facebook and twitter are also options.
