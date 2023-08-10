GVCC hosts luncheon for annual golf tournament

The Eagle Sponsors of the 23rd Annual Joe Wolf Memorial Golf Tournament were honored on Wednesday with a luncheon hosted by the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce at The Grille in Sayre. Pictured are GVCC members and representatives of FCCB and UTLX. Not pictured are fellow Eagle sponsors Coaches Pizza and Ingham’s Auction Service.

 Photo provided

