SAYRE — According to a letter received by the Morning Times on Thursday, Buffalo Biodiesel, a renewable energy company located in Tonawanda, has notified local authorities of a possible theft of used cooking oil in the Valley.
The letter, dated Jan. 23, gives a stark warning of the dangers of stolen used cooking oil — particularly for its involvement in organized crime.
“(W)e are aware of multiple, publicly reported incidents throughout the areas we service involving physical harm befalling restaurant owners/employees and/or innocent bystanders when oil thieves have been caught and/confronted, as well as the well-documented involvement of organized crime in oil theft,” the letter stated. “Simply put, we believe it is only a matter of time before someone within your jurisdiction is seriously injured or even killed during an oil theft/break-in.”
The letter included an incident report that explained that the alleged cooking oil theft took place at Parrish Family Deli in Sayre on Dec. 20.
Buffalo Biodiesel also notified Sayre Police and the Bradford County District Attorney, as well as the state police, attorney general, FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the United States Attorney’s office of the theft.
More details on this story will be included in a future edition of the Morning Times.
