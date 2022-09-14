SAYRE — The Salvation Army of Sayre recently moved into a new facility that will bring new programs and opportunities to the community.
The new location on Fulton Street in South Waverly includes a chapel with a newly renovated building downstairs.
Major Chris Ramirez is happy to be in the new location.
“It’s exciting to be at a new place and get new ideas,” she said. “You see a new space and you see new people.”
The Salvation Army of Sayre is under the umbrella of the Salvation Army, but is mostly independent by having its own fundraising and programs.
“It’s great to be in the Valley, it’s a very generous and loving community,” Ramirez said. “People are good-spirited and friendly and we just love it here.”
According to Ramirez, the new building offers a social service office, an executive director’s office, new kitchen, waiting area, handicap bathrooms, food pantry, soup kitchen, and classrooms.
The food pantry offers shopping carts and unbagged goods to the public.
“After they get help from social services, they can pick out what is useful for them and leave what they are not going to eat,” she said. “People are enjoying the fellowship as much as the food they get.”
In addition to the pantry, breakfasts and dinners are held and anything extra goes to those that need it.
Additionally, the Salvation Army of Sayre has new children’s programs including after school assistance with homework, tutoring, Sunday school, music lessons, and a chorus. Rides are also provided to those that need one.
Ramirez hopes to add more to the children’s programs in the future.
“As it grows we would like to be able to teach everything the kids might be interested in,” she said.
There are also church services on Sundays in the chapel and there will soon be movie nights as well.
Ramirez added that there is also a senior box program through Bradford County that allows elderly individuals to sign up for food and pick up a box each month.
“We have a ministry where we call and check in on them a couple times a month to make sure they are doing all right and see what else we can do for them,” she said. “We also remind them to come for the boxes because sometimes you forget.”
Ramirez noted that the Valley has specific things that other places may not have.
“Every community is different and what it needs is different so we try to figure that out,” she said.
Ramirez added that the upcoming holiday events that the Salvation Army of Sayre has include Trick or Treating, a community meal around Thanksgiving, and Christmas is for Kids.
