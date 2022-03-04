SAYRE — For the first time since its inception over four decades ago, the opening voice of the Choice 102 WATS/WAVR Scholarship Challenge will not be founder Chuck Carver.
The Valley radio legend passed away unexpectedly in June of last year — only a few months after hosting what would be his final Scholarship Challenge. Carver started the high school quiz compeition in 1980 and hosted every program for the past 40 years. He asked more than 6,300 participants over 31,000 questions during that span.
While Carver had retired in 2020 and moved to Lititz, he returned to the Valley last year specifically to host the first round of Scholarship Challenge again, and assist the station’s new ownership in operating the competition.
This week, WATS/WAVR owner Dave Radigan acknowledged that the station has large shoes to fill as they gear up for the 42nd annual competition, which kicks off on Saturday at the Sayre Theatre.
“We’re truly on our own for this one,” he said. “It feels a lot different. We’re definitely feeling the pressure, but we’re also very eager and excited to carry on this Valley tradition.”
While last year’s competition was thinner than previous years, with 16 schools competing instead of the standard 24, this year’s challenge brings the participating school count up to 22.
“We’re almost back to a full schedule,” Radigan said, noting that the lingering effects of the pandemic is the cause of the shortfall. “Hopefully, by next year, we’ll be back to the full 24 teams.”
Radigan added that the competition will return to the Sayre Theatre again this year after moving there for the first time last year, as the challenge’s usual location — the Guthrie Patterson Auditorium — was being used to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
He also explained that the challenge will once again hold two rounds in one day, noting that it was easier to do double sessions.
“We figured if we’re going to do Scholarship Challenge in the morning, why not do it all day?” he said.
Round one will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday, and feature the districts of Athens, Northeast Bradford, Waverly, Towanda, Tioga Central and Elmira Notre Dame. Round two will begin at 2 p.m. that same day, and feature the Sayre, Wyalusing, Canton, Mountain View, Montrose and Sullivan County school districts.
The next batch of rounds will begin at the same times on March 12, with the finals scheduled for March 19. In addition to being able to tune in to Choice 102 to listen to the broadcast, the event will be livestreamed on Facebook and Youtube, Radigan said.
