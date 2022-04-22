WAVERLY — The Waverly Board of Education on Wednesday approved its proposed spending plan for the 2022-2023 school year, and it includes no changes in the local tax levy.
Instead, the main bulk of the increase in the $34,964,417 spending plan, which is up over this year’s budget by approximately $1.3 million, will be funded by state aid, Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles said.
Since local taxes will remain unchanged under the proposed budget, the amount to be raised by local taxes will also be the same — $7,401,000.
“It’s just a solid educational budget,” Knolles said. “Over the last three years, our philosophy is to try to reduce the yearly increase in the budget by doing things like chasing grants and being frugal where we can, and we’re starting to see that come to fruition.”
Most of the budget’s increase is in the form of contractual raises, Knolles explained. Specifically, the district’s administrative budget is set to go up by 6.28 percent from $3.1 million to $3.3 million; while the instructional portion of the budget will rise by 3.07 percent from $23.5 million to $24.2 million; and the capital portion of the budget will rise by 6.15 percent from $6.9 million to $7.3 million.
Knolles noted that the proposed budget’s zero percent tax increase is evidence that the district’s proposed $40 million capital project will have little to no impact on the local tax base. That project, which would take place over a five-year period, will be paid for largely through state funds, and $1.3 million will come from the district’s capital reserve fund, which currently has $1.6 million available.
Specifically, the project would include work at all three district facilities — the high school/middle school, Elm Street Elementary School and Lincoln Street Elementary School — and would include the following work:
- Installation of a new synthetic turf baseball and softball field next to the track at the high school
- Major renovations at the high school and middle school gymnasiums, as well as the locker rooms, restrooms and fitness room. The work would also include the installation of an indoor, one-tenth of a mile track, and creation of a wellness center
- Extensive renovations to the high school STEM facility
- Construction of a secure vestibule at the Elm Street Elementary School
- Expansion of Elm Street gymnasium and cafeteria. Includes creation of a band classroom
- Installation of balconies over entrances of Lincoln Street Elementary school
- Implementation of a new energy performance contract at all facilities
- Installation of air conditioning at all three school buildings.
A public hearing for the proposed spending plan is scheduled for 6 p.m., May 3, in the Learning Commons at the high school/middle school building. The public will vote on the budget and the capital project from noon to 8 p.m., May 17, at the high school gymnasium.
