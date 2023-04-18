BARTON — The Barton Town Board recently opposed Governor Kathy Hochul’s New York Housing Compact proposal and urged the State Legislature to preserve and protect Municipal Home Rule and Local Zoning powers at their monthly meeting on April 10.
The town board included in their agenda a resolution to object to the Governor’s Housing Compact as it eliminates proper legislative process that will make for better legislation and the housing issues outlined in the bill are not of statewide concern and are focused on New York City and the surrounding suburbs.
Governor Hochul’s FT 2024 Executive Budget includes the New York Housing Compact which contains the “New Homes Targets and Fast-Track Approval Act”. The town board stated that the proposal allows the state to overrule Home Rule Law of zoning regulations.
“Governor Hochul’s proposed housing compact is a radical and drastic departure from historical home rule powers that are constitutionally granted to local governments,” Barton Town Supervisor Donald Foster said. “Home rule has always been the foundation of the relationship between New York State and it’s local municipalities.”
According to the New York State website, the Housing Compact is a multifaceted approach to address New York’s historic housing shortage and build 800,000 new homes over the next decade. The proposal looks to encourage growth by removing barriers to housing production, incentivizing new construction, and setting local housing targets across every New York community.
Foster added that the Governor’s proposal seeks to to override local zoning, S.E.Q.R.A. review, and other planning laws if the town does not meet the Housing Compact standards. In addition, The New York Budget Initiative does not take into account the costs of increased burdens on our infrastructure such as sewer and water.
“These are unfunded mandates that New York State is trying to pass down to local governments,” Foster continued. “In my opinion, this housing compact proposal raises serious constitutional questions. I am referring to municipal home rule versus perceived matters of state of importance. I think we can all agree that additional housing in New York is needed but not at the expense of home rule.”
The town supervisor offered recommendations including the state needing to provide economic incentives to municipalities to add housing units without bypassing local authority and ignoring environmental concerns.
“Governor Hochul’s proposal to fore communities to add housing where she thinks it should be is a slap in the face to every local municipality in the state,” Foster said.
