SAYRE — A Waverly woman is facing a felony charge after she allegedly choked another woman in Sayre Borough early June.
Sarah M. Hollenbeck, 36, was charged with strangulation (applying pressure to the throat or neck), a felony in the second degree; simple assault, a second degree misdemeanor; as well as harassment, a summary offense.
Police were called to the scene shortly after midnight on June 4, and found an unidentified woman with red marks on her neck and face sitting on the lawn of a home in Sayre, along with two men, according to court documents.
According to the police affidavit, Hollenbeck and an unnamed man were at the residence to return a chainsaw that had previously been borrowed.
The affidavit went on to say “Hollenbeck and (the woman) got into a physical altercation.”
“At some point, Hollenbeck and (one of the men) forced their way back into (the) house,” police said. “(The woman) stated that (the man) slid his arms through her arms forcing her hands behind her back. While she was being restrained by (the man), Hollenbeck then began to choke her to the point in which she could not breathe.”
Hollenbeck and the man left the scene before police arrived, per the affidavit, which also stated that a witness saw Hollenbeck continue to drive around the house.
Hollenbeck was remanded on Aug. 31 to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 14.
