Prohibited offensive weapons
A Sayre man was charged with possessing prohibited offensive weapons following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place at the intersection of Garden Street and North Higgins Avenue on May 29.
According to borough police, David Allen Crawn, 33, was charged after being found in possession of two spring-assisted knives.
Crawn is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on July 19.
Fleeing police
An Athens woman was jailed in lieu of $15,000 bail following her alleged involvement in an incident that took place on Riverside Drive in Athens Township on May 27.
According to township police, Amy L. Guilford, 52, was charged after a brief chase.
Guilford is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on June 21.
Drug possession
A Baldwinsville, N.Y., man is facing drug possession charges following his alleged involvement in an incident that occurred on Pitney Street in South Waverly on May 23.
According to Sayre Borough Police, Dawson Caleb Lucy, 19, was charged following a traffic stop.
Lucy is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on July 19.
Disorderly conduct
An Athens man is facing disorderly conduct charges following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place at an apartment complex in Athens Borough on June 11.
According to borough police, Francis Peace, 69, was charged after officers responded to a disturbance and found Peace to be yelling obscenities.
Peace was arraigned and subsequently jailed in lieu of $15,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on June 21.
Simple assault
An Athens man is facing simple assault and harassment charges following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place on Wilawana Road on June 14.
According to township police, Scott Michael Douglas Teeter Sr., 35, was charged after a domestic dispute turned physical.
Teeter was arraigned and subsequently jailed in lieu of $30,000 bail, and is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on June 21.
Driving under the influence
The following individuals are facing DUI-related charges following separate incidents that took place in the Valley.
- Tyler Lance Barrett, 35, was charged by Sayre Borough police on May 1 following a traffic stop on Cayuta Street.
Barrett is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on July 22.
- Kyle Christopher Leonard, 44, was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child by Sayre Borough police on May 14. Police explained that Leonard was charged following a traffic stop on North Hopkins Street.
Leonard is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on July 22.
