ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Waverly man was jailed Thursday in lieu of $75,000 bail after police alleged that he forged an Athens Township victim’s signature on approximately 20 checks and stole over $22,000 over a period of several weeks.
Specifically, Athens Township Police charged Andrew William Vanderpool, 28, with 20 grade-two felony counts of forgery and one count each of receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking and theft by deception, each grade-three felonies; as well as misdemeanor counts of theft of property lost; receiving stolen property; unsworn falsification and false report.
According to police, the incident began on Dec. 3 of last year when the victim contacted officers about having stolen checks that had been issued to him, which were being used without his consent or knowledge.
In total, the victim informed police that bank statements showed a loss of $22,150 from Oct. 21 to Dec. 3 that he did not remember expending.
On Dec. 16, the victim contacted police again and explained that he had received a letter from QVC with two of the stolen checks totaling $3,172.46. Officers then contacted QVC and confirmed that Vanderpool was the person who was attempting to make the purchase with the checks, said police.
On Dec. 20, Vanderpool was interviewed by officers, and he denied having any involvement with the stolen checks, and gave a voluntary written statement asserting such.
The next day, Vanderpool spoke to officers again, and claimed that he had received the checks from another person who had received the checks by accident. Vanderpool claimed that he had opened bank accounts at two banks and wrote out 10 checks for mobile deposit and two checks for a QVC purchase, and that in total he had received $2,500 from them, police said.
Police noted that from Oct. 27 to Dec. 9, Vanderpool in fact forged 20 checks totaling over $18,500. Furthermore, Vanderpool also sent over $4,500 to another person via an online service, and asked that person to withdraw the money and give it to him.
On Feb. 17, Vanderpool was interviewed by officers again and informed that his story was not adding up, as all of the stolen checks were coming back to him. Vanderpool then admitted that he has his mail sent to his father’s residence, and that he had received the checks in the mail, so he took them. Vanderpool added that he lied because he was afraid of the consequences, police said.
Vanderpool was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 29.
