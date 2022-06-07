Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Justin Plank, 36, of Wellsboro, Pa., was sentenced to incarceration in a State Correctional Facility for 31 months to 72 months, fines of $2,000, plus court costs, with a license suspension of 12 months, consecutive to other sentences, for the offenses of DUI- General Impairment (third offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor two, and Aggravated Assault, Bodily Injury to Law Enforcement, felony one.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Plank following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on March 31, 2021.
Joshua Hadlock, 38, Monroeton, Pa., was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for four months and five days to 42 months followed by 36 months of Probation, fines of $2,500, plus court cost, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months for the offense of Driving under the Influence of a Controlled Substance (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor, Driving under the Influence of a Controlled Substance (second offense in 10 years), misdemeanor first Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hadlock following an investigation of incidents occurring in Towanda and Columbia Townships on Oct. 11, 2021, Oct. 15, 2021, and May 22, 2021.
Hillmont Talada III, 45, of Waverly, N.Y., was sentenced to incarceration for 45 days to six months, fines of $1,200, plus court costs, consecutive to other sentences of two months to 12 months after parole was revoked, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, General Impairment (first offense in 10 years), misdemeanor, and Driving without a License, summary.
Athens Township Police arrested Talada III on July 10, 2021.
Todd Eccleston, 54, Waverly, N.Y., was sentenced to incarceration in a State Correctional Facility for 22 months to 66 months, fines of $2,200, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months for the offenses of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, misdemeanor, Driving under Suspension, summary , and Retail Theft, misdemeanor first degree, Flight to avoid Apprehension, misdemeanor second degree, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, misdemeanor.
Athens Township Police and Sayre Borough Police arrested Eccleston on May 25, 2021, Feb. 8, 2021, and Dec. 23, 2021.
David Hadlock, 42, of Athens, Pa., was sentenced to incarceration in a State Correctional Facility for nine months to 24 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, consecutive to other sentences, for the offense of Tampering with Evidence, misdemeanor second degree.
Sayre Borough Police arrested Hadlock on Nov. 13, 2021.
Victor Thompson, 62, of Towanda, Pa., was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of nine months, for the offense of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, misdemeanor second degree.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Thompson following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on Sept. 20, 2021.
Joshua Peters, 23, of Columbia Crossroads, Pa., was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 85 Days to 170 Days, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor two.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Peters following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on October 1, 2021.
