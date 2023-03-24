SAYRE — An Athens woman is in jail in lieu of $70,000 bail after allegedly stealing a woman’s purse at a local business in Sayre.
According to Sayre Borough Police, Shelby M. Poarch, 29, was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, both grade three felonies, for her alleged involvement in the incident which took place on Feb. 19 at Sam’s Bar and Grill in Sayre.
Police shared that officers received a call from the owner of Sam’s Bar and Grill reporting a theft that occurred late Saturday night into Sunday morning. The owner explained to police that a customer arrived at the bar around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 19 and later noticed that her purse was no longer in her possession and informed the bartenders.
The owner shared that he observed camera footage from the night and noticed a truck pull into the bar’s parking lot around 12:30 a.m. and saw an individual exit the passenger side and walk into the bar, police said. The owner observed the individual to have a large black purse with white marking on it.
Police added that the owner fast forwarded the video footage to 1:45 a.m. and observed two individuals exit the bar, running, with one carrying a purse resembling the one earlier in the footage. The owner provided the victim’s information to police and spoke with her about the incident.
Police shared that the victim told them that her purse was missing/stolen and that she last had it at Sam’s Bar and Grill. The victim provided a description of the purse to police.
The victim shared that over $1,450 was in the purse, police said. Additionally, the victim noted that a glucose monitor valued at $2,000 was also in the purse. The purse itself cost $65 and also had several other personal items inside it.
Police shared that after speaking with a bartender that worked the night of the incident, she told officers that she observed the same video footage as the owner and police. She was able to identify the two individuals that ran out of the bar, one being Poarch.
In addition, the bartender shared that the two individuals were at the bar the night of the incident and that there was video footage of them walking in without the black and white purse, police said.
Police added that officers were able to make contact with Poarch and advised her of what was going on and asked her to come into their office to talk to an officer. Poarch did not go into the office or call, police said.
Police shared that several attempts were made at contacting Poarch, but no response was received.
Shortly after, police received an anonymous call from an individual explaining that they were staying with Poarch and that she was bragging about stealing money, police shared. Additionally, the caller shared that Poarch told this individual she would claim she had COVID if police arrived and therefore she would not answer the door.
Police added that the victim received a call from an individual in Waverly that they had found her pocket book. None of the victim’s other property has been found or returned.
Poarch was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley prior to being sent to jail. She is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on March 28.
