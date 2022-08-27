Tioga County EMS study highlights positives, negatives

WAVERLY — The first of two public meetings regarding a Tioga County EMS Study provided by CGR Promising Solutions revealed a number of strengths and weaknesses with EMS coverage in the county.
The study compiled EMS data from the last four years sourced from the county’s 911 system as well as interviews and surveys with local and regional EMS agencies, said CGR’s Paul Bishop.
The study identified the positives and negatives from EMS services within the county, including response rates.
According to the presentation provided by Bishop, Greater Valley handled the 1,470 calls for service in Tioga County in 2021 — second only to Owego EMS — and boasted a nonresponse rate of less than one percent.
Bishop noted that a correlation could be found between agencies with paid staff versus volunteers and their respective response times.
For example, in contrast to GVEMS’s response rate, which is primarily made up of a paid 55-person staff; Nichols Joint Fire District and Tioga Center had nonresponse rates of 39 percent and 26 percent, respectively. Both of those agencies consist entirely of volunteer staff members, Bishop explained.
“So there is a coverage concern there,” he said.
Additionally, Bishop said calls for service went up across the board during the pandemic — from 17 calls per day to 20 — and that number has not reduced.
“A lot of that could also fall on an increasingly aging population,” Bishop said.
Bishop also explained that the EMS provider survey identified the following strengths and weaknesses:
- “Professionalism and equipment” were identified the most important strengths
- Staffing, internal communications, elected and municipal leadership, and EMS response times were listed as weaknesses.
Many EMS agencies also named outdated radio equipment, inconsistent or inaccurate dispatch information, and retoning delays as problems. Retoning delays are how long dispatchers wait for an EMS agency to respond to a call before calling another agency, Bishop said.
One of the most concerning problems, however, is the 42 percent drop in EMS providers over the last five years, Bishop explained.
“That’s a shocking, dramatic drop,” he said. “Currently, the staffing is sufficient and the people that Tioga County has are very dedicated and well-trained. However, I do have concerns about that drop over the next three to five years. The county needs to make sure they’re coming up with ways to keep these people in these roles, because there will always be a demand for EMS providers.”
Bishop also noted that one of issues that needs to be addressed moving forward is updating the technology and dispatching process for emergency calls.
“The county has a software product called IAmResponding that is not being fully utilized and could improve the flow of information about available ambulances and personnel,” he said. “It’s 2022. The technology exists. We all have a GPS on our phones, yet many of our ambulances don’t have them. That technology existed in 1994. There’s got to be a way. We need to use it.”
Some of the other recommendations the study made for the county are as follows:
- Creating a full-time EMS coordinator position
- Evaluating the need for additional staffing in emergency communications
- Improve EMD (Emergency Medical Dispatch) utilization
- Develop better data tracking on causes of mutual aid
- Establish performance goals for EMS services
- Develop model agreements for EMS service for towns
- Implement an EMS retention task force.
The full EMS study can found online at www.tiogacountyny.gov.
