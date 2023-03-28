SAYRE — An Athens woman is in jail in lieu of $65,000 bail after allegedly stealing a woman’s purse at a local business in Sayre.
According to Sayre Borough Police, Destinie C. Pruyne, 30, was charged with receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking, both grade three felonies, for her alleged involvement in the incident. She is the second woman charged from the incident after allegedly stealing the purse at Sam’s Bar and Grill in Sayre on Feb. 19.
Shelby M. Poarch, 29, was charged last week with the same felonies as Pruyne for her alleged involvement in the incident, according to Sayre Borough Police.
Police shared that officers received a call from the owner of Sam’s Bar and Grill reporting a theft that occurred late Saturday night into Sunday morning. The owner explained to police that a customer arrived at the bar around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 19 and later noticed that her purse was no longer in her possession and informed the bartenders.
Police shared that they contacted the victim and she told them that her purse was missing/stolen, having it last at Sam’s Bar and Grill. The victim provided a description of the purse to police.
The victim stated that over $1,450 was in the purse as well as a glucose monitor valued at $2,000, police said. The purse itself cost $65 and also had several other personal items inside it.
Police added that the owner and a bartender working the night of the alleged theft observed video footage of the victim arriving to the bar with a large black purse with white marking on it at approximately 12:30 a.m.
The footage was fast forwarded to 1:45 a.m. and two individuals could be seen running from the bar with a purse that resembled the missing one, police said.
Police explained that after speaking with the bartender that was at the incident and had viewed the video footage, she was able to identify the two individuals that ran out of the bar, Poarch and Pruyne.
In addition, the bartender shared that Poarch and Pruyne were at the bar the night of the incident and that there was video footage of them walking in without the black and white purse, police said.
Pruyne was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley prior to being sent to jail. She is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 11.
