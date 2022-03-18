SAYRE — March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and Guthrie is encouraging patients who may have put off screenings during the COVID-19 pandemic to talk to their provider about getting back on track and protecting themselves against colon cancer.
Based on guidelines from the American Cancer Society, Guthrie is encouraging individuals at average risk, meaning those who do not have a family history of colon cancer, to begin screening at age 45. Previous recommendations urged individuals to begin screening at age 50.
Dr. Raphael Byrne, Colorectal Surgeon at Guthrie said, “Colon cancer is a curable cancer, especially if it is found early. That’s why colonoscopies are so important.”
Jessie Arcesi, Guthrie Colon Cancer Patient said, “I had a great doctor, successful surgery, I feel better today and I’m cancer free,” said Jessie Arcesi, Guthrie colon cancer patient.
The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit integrated health system located in north central Pennsylvania and upstate New York, serving patients from a twelve-county service area. The Guthrie Clinic is comprised of a research institute, home care/hospice, hospitals in Sayre, Pa., Corning, N.Y., Towanda, Pa., Troy, Pa. and Cortland, N.Y., as well as a multi-specialty group practice of nearly 700 providers offering 47 specialties through a regional office network providing primary and specialty care in 22 communities in Pennsylvania and New York. The Guthrie Clinic is dedicated to training the next generation of health care leaders, offering seven residencies and three fellowships. The Guthrie Clinic provides a wide range of services and programs to enhance the health and well-being of those it serves.
