Bradford County’s case total for COVID-19 is trending upward, with 7,680 confirmed and 1,496 probable recorded since the beginning of the pandemic. This reflects an increase of 2,085 confirmed and 311 probable in the past two months. In the same span of time, deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19 have risen from 106 to 137.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) area contributes most to the county’s case total, with 1,532 confirmed and 129 probable recorded since March of 2020. Athens (18810) follows closely behind with 1,040 confirmed and 98 probable.
Three other Bradford County ZIP Codes have had more than 500 confirmed cases since the pandemic began: Towanda has had 944 confirmed and 266 probable, Troy shows 715 confirmed and 132 probable, and Canton has had 517 confirmed and 111 probable.
The total number of vaccinated people in Bradford County continues to rise, albeit at a slower pace than was seen earlier this year, with 21,588 of the county’s 60,323 residents now fully vaccinated; this reflects an increase of 1,546 in the past two months. Another 1,525 residents are partially vaccinated, having received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine, while 5,162 residents have chosen to receive an additional booster shot of the vaccination since August 13.
Tioga County, Pa. has seen an increase of 1,108 confirmed cases and 559 probable over the course of the past two months, for a total of 4,129 and 1,377 recorded since March of 2020. The county’s COVID-19 death toll has also risen from 115 to 148. The Wellsboro ZIP Code area has seen the most cases in the county, with 1,094 confirmed and 367 probable. The Mansfield ZIP Code has also surpassed 500 cases, with 516 confirmed and 215 probable.
Residents in Tioga County, Pa. are also continuing to get vaccinated, with 1,091 more becoming fully vaccinated in the past two months. This bring’s the county’s fully vaccinated population to 15,929 of the 40,591 residents. Another 1,358 have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine and 3,966 have chosen to receive a booster dose.
In Tioga County, N.Y., the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic is now 6,280. The number of new cases in the county as of Nov. 23 was 215, while the number of active cases was reported as 264. Of these new cases, 100 were unvaccinated, 87 were vaccinated, 21 were children under the age of 12, and seven had unknown vaccination statuses; eight cases were reported as hospitalized and the county has attributed two more deaths to COVID-19.
Of the 48,560 residents in Tioga County, N.Y., 26,796 are now fully vaccinated — an increase of 1,562 in two months; another 3,385 have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
Lastly, Chemung County’s total confirmed cases has risen by 3,430 in two months, for a total of 12,542 since the pandemic began. The county currently has 291 active cases, of which 28 are hospitalized. The county’s death toll attributed to COVID-19 has risen from 104 in September to 148.
Of the 83,456 residents in Chemung County, 45,340 are fully vaccinated — an increase of 6,279 in the past two months — with another 5,862 having received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine.
