NICHOLS — The Southern Tier Network held their third public informational meeting with members of Fiberspark for the ConnectALL program in Nichols on Thursday night.
The Town of Nichols was recently named as one of four communities to take part in New York State’s ConnectALL program, an initiative aimed at providing affordable broadband internet access to unserved households.
The Southern Tier Network is working together with Tioga County, the Town of Nichols and the New York Power Authority to bring broadband infrastructure to rural communities across the state including the Town and Village of Nichols.
The end goal of the program is to transform New York State’s digital infrastructure and to expand internet access affordability and equity.
Southern Tier Network Operations Manager Benjamin Rydzewski gave several updates to the public on the program as the building of the service began on Aug. 1.
He noted that fiber has been imputed on East and West River Road in Nichols due to existing cable already going through the area.
Additionally, STN has been working with contractors to change poles in the Nichols area.
“We are looking at replacing some power poles and Richardson and Sons Inc. are going to be doing that and moving wires up so we have room to put our fiber below them safely,” Rydzewski said. “The delay with that is time. It takes time to pull an old pole out and put a new pole in and transfer everything.”
Rydzewski added that just under 300 utility poles have to be replaced in the town and village.
According to Southern Tier Network President and CEO Jeffery Gasper, an open access network will be built spanning about 650 miles across eight counties in the southern tier and central New York.
In-home installations for the network began earlier this month with eight customers already signed up and using.
“I’m thrilled with it,” a customer attending the meeting said. “It is extremely reliable and there is no buffering.”
In addition, a test was done to compare the downloading and uploading speed of Fiberspark compared to others. Fiberspark was shown to be considerably faster.
Rydzewski and Gasper shared that the first phases of the build are initially in the Nichols area and will soon expand to other parts of the state.
STN plans for the East side of Nichols to be finished at the end of December and the West side at the end of February.
“It takes some time, but in the long run you will have a more robust electrical system and blazing fast fiber optic internet network,” Rydzewski said.
