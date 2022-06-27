VAN ETTEN — On a sun-soaked football field Friday evening, amongst one of the largest audiences assembled in recent memory, 73 seniors tossed their caps into the air and closed the door on the latest part of their lives.
The Spencer-Van Etten Central School District saw the latest class of graduates bid farewell to high school on Friday — many of whom saw laughs, hugs and well wishes from friends and family.
But for Salutatorian Isabella Young, memories of her high school career would include anxiety as she worked hard to maintain her grades.
“Behind this title is a 17-year-old with mental health struggles,” she said. “I won’t forget how I scrambled to keep my grades up.”
Young explained that there is a months-long stretch that she hardly remembers because she spent all of her time studying to make sure she was able to maintain her salutatorian status and not disappoint those around her.
“I don’t think we should be held by our rank, by our grades,” she said. “Because we are all graduating. All of you are your own form of dictorian. It feels wrong to be put on a pedestal above others, and it should not be this stressful.”
Young emphasized that all of her classmates have much to be proud of and thankful for, regardless of their class rank, and that the district should focus more on involvement over grades.
With that said, Young still thanked those around her who supported her and helped her achieve so much while in high school, and reminded her fellow seniors that high school is only a small part of life.
Valedictoran Logan Jewell said his class, thanks to the pandemic, quickly learned the importance of gratitude.
“We took all of this for granted,” he said. “We were separated from our friends. We missed out on proms and sports.”
He explained what started as a two-week break stretched into months.
“Even when we started to come back to class, it was only for two days a week, and it was half the class,” he said. “COVID-19 took a lot from us.”
Jewell encouraged his classmates to appreciate the little things in life, because it can all be ripped away in a second. He even asked his fellow seniors what they would miss about high school, and he was met with replies that ranged from t-shirts to smiles to sports to simply being together.
“Any day you wake up alive is a day you should be thankful for,” he added.
