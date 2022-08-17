SAYRE — The workshop meeting of the Sayre Borough Council on Monday started with a discussion on a local tax assistance program and somehow wound up on a discussion about chickens.
Council members heard a presentation from Chris Brown of the Bradford County Progress Authority regarding the borough’s Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) program.
Borough Manager Dave Jarrett explained that the program incentivizes local downtown businesses to add on to or renovate their facilities and delaying updating the property tax assessment on the parcel for five years.
“It gives the companies or businesses time to recoup the investment they made into their building,” Jarrett said.
But Brown encouraged the council to consider extending the reassessment time period from five years to 10 years to further incentivize renovations.
No formal action was taken during the workshop session.
Jarrett also noted that council members discussed amending its ordinance concerning residents owning certain animals — namely chickens.
The borough manager said there is currently no rules in place concerning the owning of chickens in the borough, meaning residents are free to own them.
However, council members are looking at amending the ordinance to place some restrictions on owning chickens — notably roosters because of noise pollution.
The borough committee responsible for the ordinance amendment will meet next week to further discuss the matter. The next borough council meeting is set for 5:30 p.m., Aug. 29, at the DPW building on South Thomas Avenue.
