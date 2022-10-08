New wings, new opportunities

Editor’s Note: This story is part of series highlighting local non-profit organizations in the Valley area. Look for more stories on other organizations in future editions of the Morning Times.
ATHENS — Walking into the Penn-York Opportunities building off Main Street in Athens feels somewhat like a small maze, but Executive Director Gena Bond and her staff know exactly where they are going.
While Penn-York Opportunities, a non-profit social services organization that specializes in helping adults with disabilities, has been providing those services to the Valley community for 50 years, Bond has only been at the helm for the last five.
“When Penn-York was first founded, there really were no services like ours at the time,” she said. “It was kind of a reflection of the times at that point. It started out as a partnership with parents whose kids were people with developmental disabilities.”
What that looks like varies, Bond explained. Sometimes it’s helping people find a job, or learning the necessary day-to-day tasks for them to live on their own. But since Bond joined in Penn-York’s mission, that vision has expanded.
“We started working with the court system, children and youth services — to try to reach the kids who are at risk,” she explained. “Trying to reach them sooner gets to the root of the problems that we see when they become adults. We have a great board and a great staff. It was all very strong.”
The path was laid out. The vision was clear. Then, the pandemic hit.
“My first thought was ‘oh, crap,’” Bond said. “We had been watching everything on TV. And in the three to four days leading up to shutdown, we were able to make a plan on what to do. We finished that plan on Friday, and then on Monday, we were shut down.”
Even with that plan in place, it was not smooth sailing for Penn-York.
“We suffered just like everyone else,” Bond said. “We needed to keep people safe. Our staff was scrambling, because people still needed us and depended on us.”
While Penn-York struggled financially, the organization was able to secure a PPP loan to avoid layoffs. However, having the building that became a second home to so many people close down forced staff to get creative in providing services.
“The pandemic didn’t really change people’s needs, but it magnified them,” Bond said. “It magnified the housing issues and transportation issues that they face. There was also a comfort level with this building. When we shut down, it forced us outside and out into the community more, which was a goal that we had anyway. So it definitely sped that process up. We’re still not where we want to be with that, but it did force it more.”
While Penn-York weathered the pandemic, the main challenge that has emerged is finding and keeping direct support professionals. Bond noted that it was always a problem, but it’s only gotten worse.
Specfically, she pointed to a study by ANCOR Amplifier, an advocacy organization for social services like Penn-York, which stated that 92 percent of service providers like Penn-York are struggling with the impact of the pandemic on staff recruitment and retention.
“Overwhelmingly, providers indicated that the inability to provide comparable wages to the private market has decimated the DSP workforce,” the study stated. “Largely reimbursed as a minimum wage position, providers have continuously competed with entry-level industries offering less demanding work for staffing. During the COVID-19 pandemic, private companies and corporations simultaneously increased wages — steps providers simply could not take.”
Bond added that the pandemic drained employees, and that Penn-York continues to look at itself to improve for both the individuals it serves as well as the people providing those services.
“We want to become a better organization to work for and get people who believe in these services,” she said. “Giving back to the community, volunteering in projects — whatever fits into the evolution of where we want to be.”
Looking at the future, Bond said emerging from the pandemic was like waking up out of a deep dream with new wings.
“And we’re still figuring out how to use those wings,” she said. “Shaking the old off and hanging on to the pieces that matter. When you serve people, they’ll always have needs, and we’re always looking to be responsive to the needs of the community.”
Those looking to support Penn-York Opportunities are encouraged to donate to the United Way of Bradford County.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.