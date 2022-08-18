The Tioga County Legislature and the Tioga County Office of Emergency Services recently sought outside assistance to understand the changes that have occurred in their EMS system, how it is currently performing, and to identify opportunities to improve the service to the community.
This report focuses on how the agencies that serve Tioga County are faring among the national and state trends, how the residents of Tioga County are being served by the existing EMS system, and what could be done to improve the EMS system.
Tioga County Office of Emergency Services will be hosting two public information meetings to present key findings from the report; the first meeting will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m. at the Waverly Central School District Auditorium, 1 Frederick St., Waverly, NY 14892, and the second meeting will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m. at Owego Apalachin Central School District Auditorium, 1 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, NY 13827.
Under the guidanceof the Office of Emergency Services, consultants from the Center for Governmental Research (CGR) recently completed a comprehensive Tioga County-wide EMS study.
The Office of Emergency Services coordinates Tioga County’s efforts to prepare for and respond to emergency situations. In an emergency situation, the Office of Emergency Services works with county departments and external agencies to respond to the needs of citizens by helping to protect lives and property, assist those injured or whose normal lives have been disrupted by events, and to provide for the rapid restoration of normal services. Additionally the Office of Emergency Services provides and supports programs to assist the fifteen volunteer fire departments and fifteen emergency squad/first responder units in Tioga County.
