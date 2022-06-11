ATHENS — With one last roar, 161 Wildcats threw their caps into the air and graduated from Athens Area High School on Friday at Alumni Stadium.
A perfect sunny day greeted the graduates Friday evening — a well-earned end to what Valedictorian Kyle Anthony called a “bumpy ride.”
“Sophomore year rolls around and we’re now a little more used to things,” he stated from the podium before his classmates and community. “What can go wrong? March 2020, that’s what. A global pandemic changed everything for us in a blink of an eye. A two-week vacation turned into an indefinite one. We didn’t know how the rest of high school would play out for us.”
But Salutatorian Sander Bertsch said he saw the pandemic as an opportunity to take on new challenges in new settings.
“We have started new things and had to figure out new places and faces. You may recall the pandemic; remote learning was also a chance to do this,” he said. “Tonight is another transition. Let me say this to encourage us. We have been practicing transitions all along.”
Anthony explained that while junior year started with masks and fear of quarantines, things slowly started to get better. By senior year, he was happy to have as close to a normal senior year as he could.
“Over the past four years, I’ve often wondered whether all my efforts would pay off,” he said. “Whether choosing to study and focus on school over fully enjoying my last years of childhood was the right move. And to be honest, I regret how hard I was on myself. I have slowly come to realize that it is very important to value experience and relationships, to find a balance between those fun times and opportunities you get in the rest of your life and other times where you put your head down to work for those things. Do not get too caught up in work that you forget how to live and enjoy life.”
Bertsch agreed, imploring his fellow classmates to take a look around and truly appreciate the moment that was happening.
“We will never be in this position again,” he said. “For those of you familiar with our alma mater, we are truly surrounded by ‘our peaceful little Athens.’ And maybe it is the waters and our peaceful little Athens that is casting us into the future.”
Even so, Anthony encouraged the class of 2022 to set goals and be the best that they could be.
“Setting goals and writing them down on paper is a great way to stay motivated,” he said. “Even though I’ve wanted to be valedictorian for years, I made it an official goal just before starting senior year by writing on a piece of paper ‘I will be valedictorian’ and putting it on the fridge for everyone to see as a way to hold me accountable.”
“Class of twenty-two, congratulations,” Anthony continued. “What we have gone through in these past four years is truly remarkable, and it shows our ability to persevere through anything. Our lives are just beginning and I wish you all success moving forward.”
