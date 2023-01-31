A South Waverly man and woman were both charged with simple assault following a domestic disturbance at a Pitney Street residence on Jan. 20.
According to Sayre Police, Michael Anthony Agnellino, 41, and Marina R. Burnard, 34, were both charged for their alleged roles in the incident. Additionally, Burnard was charged with terroristic threats.
Police explained that the pair were charged after a dispute turned physical at the residence.
Both Agnellino and Burnard were arraigned and held in lieu of $25,000 bail. They have preliminary hearings before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Feb. 14.
Resisting arrest
A Waverly man was jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place on Wildwood Road in Athens Township on Jan. 29.
According to township police, Brandon T. Tappan, 40, was charged with resisting arrest; tampering with evidence; drug possession; and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop.
Tappan is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Feb. 14.
Driving under the influence
A Sayre man was jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail on felony DUI charges and numerous summary offenses for his alleged involvement in an incident that took place on Dec. 24 on Cayuta Street in Sayre.
According to borough police, Luke Alan Burgess, 47, was charged following a traffic stop. Police noted that this was Burgess’ third DUI stop in 10 years.
Burgess is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Jan. 31.
Criminal trespass
A Waverly man is in jail in lieu of $55,000 bail for his alleged involvement in an incident that took place on June 2 of last year at a Stevenson Street residence in Sayre.
According to borough police, Justin Winton VanBuren, 28, was charged with one felony count of criminal trespass and one misdemeanor count of false identification and drug possession after he was staying in a residence in which he was not welcome.
VanBuren is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Jan. 31.
