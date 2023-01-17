A Sayre man is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly fleeing from police on a bicycle.
According to Sayre Borough Police, Robert H. Mann, 48, was charged with one count of resisting arrest, a grade-two misdemeanor, after running from an officer after police learned he had an active criminal bench warrant out of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office and tried to approach and arrest him.
Mann was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley and jailed on Jan. 13 in lieu of $25,000 bail. Mann is due back in court for a preliminary hearing before Judge Hurley on Jan. 31.
Accident involving damage
A Waverly man is facing a misdemeanor charge after his alleged involvement that occurred on Dec. 23 in Sayre.
Police explained that Jason M. Bean, 35, was charged with accident involving damage attended vehicle, a grade-three misdemeanor after striking a vehicle on Spring Street in Sayre and continuing to drive and not stopping.
Bean is due in court for a preliminary hearing before Judge Hurley on Feb. 14.
Drug paraphernalia
The following individuals are facing drug paraphernalia charges following their alleged involvement in the same incident in the Valley area.
Amber Y. Delooze, 36, is facing multiple summary offenses and a misdemeanor charge after police stopped her vehicle and found a meth pipe.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Delooze was charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and an improper registration plate, driving with a suspended or revoked license, operating a motor vehicle without required financial responsibility, and non Pa. vehicle not registered, all summary offenses after her alleged involvement in the incident.
Delooze is due in court for a preliminary hearing before Judge Hurley on Feb. 14.
Kevin C. Peel, 42, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police after the vehicle he was in was stopped and a meth pipe was found.
Peel is due in court for a preliminary hearing before Judge Hurley on Feb. 14.
Possession of a controlled substance
A Philadelphia man is facing an ungraded misdemeanor charge after his alleged involvement at a pharmacy in Sayre on Nov. 11.
According to Sayre Borough Police, Phillip A. Abey, 29, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, an ungraded misdemeanor, after attempting to pick up prescriptions that were not his.
Abey is due in court for a preliminary hearing before Judge Hurley on Feb. 14.
