TIOGA — On March 3, 2022, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Glenmary Drive in the Town of Tioga for the report of a burglary.
A two-week long investigation, conducted by Deputies and members of the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, concluded that two male suspects unlawfully entered a residential home and attached garage, located on Glenmary Drive, just north of the intersection of Talcott Street, on March 3, 2022 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and stole multiple items from both buildings.The males then walked south in a wooded area after committing the burglary and proceeded east on Talcott Street in the Village of Owego with some of the stolen property.
On March 14, members of the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested an 18 year-old Owego male for burglary in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, and grand larceny in the fourth degree for his involvement in the residential burglary. After the arrest, the male was arraigned in CAP Court in front of Justice Bogart and was then remanded to the Tioga County Jail on $2,000 bail.
At this time, the investigation is continuing. The Sheriff’s Department is looking to the public for assistance from anyone who may have seen either of the young male suspects with any of the stolen property from the burglary. The property consists of a black Xbox Series X unit with a green Seagate hard drive, a white Xbox One unit with a grey/red sticker on the top of the unit, two Xbox controllers and several bottles of alcohol that were stolen from this residence.
Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 607-687-1010 or leave the information on our website’s anonymous tip line, http://www.tiogacountysheriff.com/send-tip.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.