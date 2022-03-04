Open Forest event returning to Litchfield Saturday

LITCHFIELD — After a year off, the Satterlee Creek Environmental Center’s Annual Open Forest is back.
The 22nd edition of the yearly outdoor event located behind the former Litchfield Elementary School is set bring back many favorite activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, according to committee member Deb Agnew.
The Sled Dogs of Smokey Hill will once again return, as will the second Annual Cardboard Sled Dog Race. Additionally, there will be a silent auction, maple syrup processing and pancakes, an open fire for marshmallow roasting, airsoft shooting gallery, tractor wagon rides, face painting, raffles and more.
“The hiking trails will be open, the Sikora Chili Contest is back, and we’ll have demonstrations from the Bradford County Conservation District, Che Hanna Rock and Mineral Club, Audubon Society, a blacksmith and the Susquehanna River Archaeological Commission,” Agnew said.
While the Open Forest missed last year out of caution due to the pandemic, Agnew was optimistic that the previous two decades of successful events would mean a quick return to form. Typically held as a way to beat the cabin fever of winter, this year’s event provides an opportunity to get outside after the last two years of the pandemic.
“We’re hoping to get a good crowd, and I think we will. I think people are tired of being cooped up,” she said. “It’s all about encouraging families to get outside.
Agnew added that being a primarily outside event gives the Open Forest an advantage for those with lingering COVID-19 concerns.
Agnew also noted that all funds raised from the event go back to environmental center for upkeep and maintenance.
