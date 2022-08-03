WAVERLY — Elderwood Administrative Services, which operates a senior living center in Waverly, reached a settlement Tuesday with the Department of Justice Western New York District after the department alleged that the organization submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid.
The settlement calls for Elderwood to pay $950,000 to the state and federal government, U.S. attorneys stated.
Specifically, prosecutors alleged that the fraudulent claims took place between Aug. 1, 2013 and Dec. 31, 2018, when Elderwood “knowingly submitted, or caused to be submitted, false claims for payment to Medicare for physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy services that were medically unnecessary.”
“The submission of these medically unnecessary claims resulted in Elderwood receiving artificially inflated payments from Medicaid,” said U.S. Attorney David Coriell.
In a statement to the Morning Times, Elderwood Vice President of Marketing and Communications Chuck Hayes said the allegations were made by an employee who was terminated in 2014.
“Defending these types of subjective allegations of over-utilization in court requires an unsustainable allocation of resources that we believe are better used to enhance resident care,” he said.
“The settlement is not an admission of guilt and the former employee’s complaint remains a set of allegations and not a statement of fact,” the statement continued. “Elderwood remains committed to its core values of integrity, collaboration, accountability, respect, and excellence and providing high quality healthcare in a safe, vibrant environment.”
The statement also noted that the allegations pertain to specific Elderwood locations — among those being the organization’s Waverly facility.
“This settlement reflects the commitment of my office to hold everyone, including healthcare providers, accountable when they seek to defraud the government,” said U.S. Attorney Trini Ross. “My office will continue to ensure that federal taxpayer dollars meant to serve Medicare and Medicaid patients are spent on needed services and we will not allow healthcare providers to become unjustly enriched when they bill for unnecessary services.”
The resolution of this matter was the result of a coordinated effort between the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, and the New York State Attorney General’s Office Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, DOJ officials stated.
