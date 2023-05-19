SRU Elementary fifth graders host career expo

EAST SMITHFIELD — Fifth grade students at SRU Elementary shared their potential future careers at their first career expo on Tuesday evening.
The school’s gymnasium was filled with 70 students and their researched projects that highlighted careers that they are interested in pursuing in the future.
Lyndsay Coleman, Career Coach for Athens Area School District, shared that the career expo was created after meeting with fifth grade writing teacher Chad Carlson, who had told her about a writing project that he has his students do in order to meet Pennsylvania fifth grade career ready requirements.
“I was like, ‘There’s got to be a way we can highlight the kids and showcase the work that they are doing’,” Coleman said. “He said he always wanted to do a fair or something where people could come in and look. We started talking and putting together a plan and the career expo came about.”
For the past four months, SRU fifth graders have been working on career projects for a career of their choosing. Each project includes a research paper, home project, a technology component, and more.
Each student presented their projects with a trifold at the career expo, sharing their possible careers with parents. Additionally, students had slideshow presentations of each of their careers.
Earlier in the day, students presented their projects to the other grades at SRU.
“When I was young, I didn’t know what I wanted to do, so we’re kind of carving that path for them right now,” Carlson said.
Carlson shared that the students’ projects included a writing, technology, and speaking component to hit all modalities for the expo as well as optional projects, models, books, and photos.
The projects have also hit several state standards including writing, technology, and speaking standards to cover an entire realm of career skills for the students. The expo serves as part of students meeting their Pennsylvania State Academic Standards for Career Education and Work requirement
“What’s really cool — and what I think our kids took away from here — is that you can go in and talk to some of them and they have learned what they don’t want to do,” Coleman said. “We have kids in there that might have gone the next four or five years thinking, ‘That’s what I want to do with my life,’ but now they have spent a little bit of time researching.”
Coleman added that students participated in one-on-one interviews with professionals in their desired career fields including the offensive line coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a golf course architect from Florida, and a local welder with their own welding business.
“There’s just been so many cool interactions that these kids have gotten at a really young age,” she said. “It’s been an awesome experience, not only for them, but for us too.”
Dozens of careers were presented by the students at the expo including medical field careers, fashion design, veterinarian, professional athletics, astronomy, police, and much more.
“The kids have enjoyed it, and that’s the best part,” Coleman said.
In addition, a career day was held Thursday at Harlan Rowe Middle School for sixth and seventh graders with 20 presenters representing careers and businesses from all over the Valley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.