OWEGO — After Thursday, April 28, anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will no longer be receiving a phone call or text message from a case investigator, the Tioga County Health Department announced.
Instead, positive cases should follow New York State’s current isolation and quarantine guidelines:
Isolate at home for five days from your test date or from the day you develop symptoms, with day zero being the day of symptom onset or your test date. Wear a well-fitting mask when leaving your home during days six through 10.
If symptoms are not improving after five days or if you are moderately to severely immunocompromised, please continue to isolate for an additional five days, or until symptoms improve.
Notify those you were in close contact with during the 48 hours prior to testing positive or becoming symptomatic. Close contacts should monitor for symptoms and get tested if they become symptomatic.
If you are concerned about your symptoms, please contact your primary care provider to discuss treatment options that may be available to you.
If you test positive for COVID-19 and need documentation for your employer or school, an Affirmation of Isolation is now being used in place of an Isolation Order for anyone who tests positive, regardless if it is a PCR Test or an At-Home COVID-19 Test. This is a fillable form and can be downloaded on the Tioga County Health Department website at https://tiogacountyny.gov/departments/public-health/.
Staff at Tioga County Public Health will continue to monitor for new clusters forming in the community and for other concerning trends. We will still have members of our team to assist with answering questions and monitoring the current status of cases in Tioga County. Please call our office at 607-687-8600 (option 1) to reach a member of our COVID-19 team. Additional COVID-19 information including Isolation & Quarantine Guidelines, COVID-19 At-Home Test Kit Pick-Up Locations, and more are available on the Tioga County Public Health website.
