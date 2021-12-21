ATHENS — The Athens Township Police Benevolent Association gave out presents from Santa Monday night, the culmination of this year’s Sirens for Santa program.

The program was started in 2015 as a way to give back to the community and provide Christmas presents for less fortunate children in the Athens Area School District.

Officer Tom VanFleet said that children are identified for the program by their building’s resource officer, and then the PBA reaches out to the parents and guardians of those students to “get their shoe size, pant size, shirt size, coat size, (and) what they like for toys.”

“Then we shop specifically for each child,” VanFleet continued, “based on donations that we get from the community.”

According to VanFleet, the PBA was able to raise the more funds this year than any previous year since the start of the program, with all the money going back out in the form of presents.

“This year we had 46 children, 26 families, and we were able to raise a little over $16,000 from donations from the community,” said VanFleet.

VanFleet noted a few benefactors who contributed substantially to this year’s program, including Brian Selberg and Kim Rickert, the Sayre VFW, Williams Ford, and the teachers from Athens schools.

“If it wasn’t for the generosity of the community, this wouldn’t happen,” said VanFleet. “We’re just lucky to be in a position to pull it all together and use our position as police officers in order to help the kids.”

VanFleet also noted that when purchasing items for the children, they like to prioritize the needs over the wants.

“We really focus on the clothing first and then the toys second,” said VanFleet.

This is the second year that the PBA has chosen to do a drive-thru pick-up as a precaution due to the pandemic.

“We used to actually deliver them in police cars to peoples’ houses with Santa Claus,” said VanFleet. “With the advent of COVID we do a drive-thru just to try to keep everybody safe.”

Presents were once again collected in and distributed out of the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Department’s hall on Herrick Avenue.

