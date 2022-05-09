Valley rotaries host top 10 banquet

The Waverly High School top 10 pose for a photo in the Grand Victorian Best Western Inn on Thursday during the top 10 banquet of the Valley rotary clubs. The Waverly top 10 is, in no particular order, Wyatt Blauvelt, Nicole Bunke, Joseph Fritzen, Cameron McIsaac, Sydney Nierstedt, Olivia Nittinger, Gaven Schollmoeller, Willow Sharpsteen, Kaden Wheeler and Casper Winslow.
SAYRE — The Valley rotary clubs of Waverly, Athens and Sayre held their annual Rotary Top 10 Senior Banquet Thursday at the Grand Victorian Best Western Inn in Sayre — recognizing the exceptional excellence of students from all three Valley school districts.
Taunya Knolles Rosenbloom, owner of Knolles Real Estate, served as the special guest speaker of the event, and told students to be passionate about what they do, but also to find balance in life.
“Work ethic is second only to passion,” she said. “If you love what you do, giving it your all is not difficult. But find balance in life. Don’t lose sight of your outside interests. There’s no point in working hard if all you do is work hard.”
The awards ceremony was conducted by the superintendent and principal of each school district, as well as the rotary club president of each rotary.
The top 10 students for each district are as follows:
Waverly High School:
Wyatt Blauvelt
Nicole Bunke
Joseph Fritzen
Cameron McIsaac
Sydney Nierstedt
Olivia Nittinger
Gaven Schollmoeller
Willow Sharpsteen
Kaden Wheeler
Casper Winslow.
Athens Area High School:
Vegas Alfred
Kyle Anthony
Sander Bertsch
Jason Gao
Reuven Gifeisman
Layla Henry
Lyndee Kovacs
Karter Rude
Hannah Walker
Taylor Walker.
Sayre Area High School:
Dominic Fabbri
Brayden Horton
Mason Hughey
Alyssa McCarty
Alexa McCutcheon
Katie Moreno
Kailee Perry
Dylan Seck
Alyssa Seddon
Dylan Watkins.
“The Valley Rotary Clubs proudly salute you for your outstanding achievements as students in our Valley high schools,” said Waverly Rotary Club President Eric Roberts. “It is our hope that the award which you received tonight will serve as a symbol of your excellence in your academic studies, extracurricular activities and community service.”
