Editor’s note:Nathan Wiles of Wiles Valley Weather was interviewed prior to Monday night’s storm.
The Valley is not out of the snow-covered woods yet.
Those who thought Spring had finally arrived may have been forced to pull their snow shovels back out of storage Tuesday as a Nor’easter blew yet more snow into the Valley and the surrounding region.
But how much snow was dumped depended on where you lived, according to Nathan Wiles, owner of Wiles Valley Weather.
“With this being a elevation dependent snow, much of the hills outside the Valley will get five to eight inches — with up to 10 inches around Litchfield and Northeast Bradford (blacktop sees slightly lower accumulations,” he said. “Downtown Valley areas should hold five inches or less.
“It’s a heavy, wet snow through a good portion of the storm so there could be some downed trees and power outages since the grounds are overly saturated, but given the winds will be fairly light during the peak of the storm, that should help limit widespread impacts,” Wiles added.
Wiles explained that the large bulk of the storm will move out by mid-morning today, but scattered mix showers and snow squalls may persist into the afternoon hours.
Fortunately, the snow should melt quickly with milder temperatures moving in Wednesday, Wiles said. He added that the Susquehanna River will rise as a result of the melting, but should stay below minor flood stage.
But despite even that warm-up, Wiles cautioned that it may again only be temporary.
“Sadly, we have to watch the end of the month for another potential cool down,” he noted.
To get the latest updates on local weather forecasts and the incoming storm, check out Wiles’ Facebook page “Wiles Valley Weather.”
