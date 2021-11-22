ATHENS BOROUGH – A candidate in the 2022 race for Lt. Governor of Pennsylvania came to Athens Borough to hear the concerns of local residents.
State Rep. Brian Sims (D-182) held a meet and greet with borough residents at the Mad Hatters Cafe and Co-Op on Saturday evening.
“I am grateful to be here and I’ll be back here a lot because it helps me understand you all better and it helps you understand me better too,” said Sims.
He said that he visited Bradford County because he believes it’s important to look voters in the eye and inform them about his experience and how he plans to help them as lieutenant governor if elected.
“I have helped lead the charge on civil rights in Pennsylvania for the decade that I have been in the House of Representatives,” he said.
He spoke of growing up as the son of two retired Army lieutenant colonels and he started his career as a civil rights attorney in Philadelphia before winning his first election as a state representative in 2012.
“What we do in Pennsylvania will have a critical impact on the entire country,” he said.
Sims said that if elected he could best serve the people of the commonwealth by having a direct presence and impact in the Senate due the lieutenant governor’s role in overseeing the legislative body.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.