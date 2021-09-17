WAVERLY — Village of Waverly trustees will soon begin discussions on if they’ll allow businesses that sell marijuana to set up shop within the municipality.
Mayor Patrick Ayres brought forth the topic during Tuesday’s regular meeting of the board of trustees, noting that the village has until Dec. 31 to make a decision on the matter.
“So I think it’s something we need to think about and talk about, because we need to make a decision about it one way or the other,” he said.
Specifically, the board would need to decide whether to allow marijuana dispensaries and/or “cannabis cafes” within village limits, Ayres explained.
“We can allow both, or neither, or either one and not the other,” he said.
The mayor further explained that the state taxes marijuana at 9 percent, and that there is another 4 percent tax that is split between the county and local municipality. Of that 4 percent tax, 25 percent would go to Tioga County, and the remaining 75 percent would be split between the village and the Town of Barton.
“And for that share, it’s up to us and the town figure out how we want to divvy that up,” Ayres said. “So, for example, we could agree that if a dispensary were to locate in the town, outside of the village, the town could get a larger cut of the tax, or vice versa, or we can just split it down the middle.”
While no trustees spoke up either in favor of or against the allowing of marijuana-based businesses in the municipality, Trustee Kasey Traub acknowledged that there was not much they could do to keep the village weed-free.
“I mean, it’s legal now,” he said. “If people want it, they can have it. They can even have it delivered to them. And if they want to have it here in the village, they can. So, yeah, it’s something we need to look at to see how we want to handle it.”
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the village hall on Ithaca Street.
