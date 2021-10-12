SAYRE — Hudock Capital, a registered investment adviser, recently donated $5,000 to the Hope Endures campaign in support of the Sayre House of Hope.
Due to ongoing health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, the 2021 Guthrie Gala was canceled, but the Sayre House of Hope — which benefits each year from the Gala — still needs community support to fulfill its important mission, according to a press release.
The Hope Endures campaign for the Sayre House of Hope offers community members a way to support this essential resource.
“We are so blessed to have the Sayre House of Hope in our community. For those families using its services, the House of Hope plays a very important role in their lives. The entire Guthrie organization is so giving and caring, we couldn’t ask for better people to run such a wonderful organization. We are proud to partner with Guthrie for their important work in our area,” said Michael Hudock, Wealth Consultant CPM and Founding Partner & President of Hudock Capital Group, LLC.
The Sayre House of Hope provides affordable, temporary housing and support to Guthrie patients and families 365 days a year.
“It provides a home away from home for family members of patients who travel to the Sayre campus. Whether individuals have daily treatments that make it difficult to travel to and from home, or they have a family member in the hospital for an extended period of time, the Sayre House of Hope can provide a much-needed place to stay during a difficult time,” the press release said.
“We are grateful for this generous donation that will help keep our doors open for families in need during some of the toughest days of their lives,” Elizabeth Hibbard, Resident Manager of the Sayre House of Hope, said.
For more information on the Sayre House of Hope and the Hope Endures initiative visit www.guthrie.org/gala.
