Snyder Elementary receives $5,000 from Williams Auto

SAYRE – At the Sayre board of education meeting on Monday, the board heard about a $5,000 donation given to Snyder Elementary by the Williams Auto Group.
Williams Auto’s Marketing Director Emily Osborn attended the meeting to present a check and explain the reason for the donation.
“Every year Subaru asks us to partner with local schools,” Osborn said. “The school program is called Subaru Loves Learning, and this year they actually partnered with Adopt A Classroom ... So we gave Adopt A Classroom $5,000, and then (Principal Michelle Murrelle) picked 10 teachers at Snyder and each of them got $500 to pick out supplies for their classrooms.”
According to Murrelle, a few examples of recipients chosen include teachers in art, music, and physical education.
“We tried to pick teachers that would have the impact on most students,” Murrelle said, “or be most beneficial to help their learning styles and needs.”
