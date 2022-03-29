SAYRE — During the Sayre Borough Council meeting last week, members approved a number of park use requests as well as signed off on a proposal to maintain the floors in borough facilities.
Specifically, the council unanimously approved a work plan submitted by G. Webster Incorporated of Athens to furnish and install an Epoxy quartz floor in the Sayre Police Department squad room as well as the fire truck bay in the borough hall, explained borough manager Dave Jarrett.
The cost for the police floor is $9,317, while the fire truck bay floor will cost $14,678. The total cost of the project will be $23,995.
“The squad room floor was originally done in 2012, and the fire truck bay was done already 20 years ago,” Jarrett said. “So this should make sure those floors are taken care of for the foreseeable future.”
The council also approved a number of park usage requests for both Howard Elmer Park and Riverfront Park for events that are planned for this year.
Those events include:
Easter egg hunts by both the the Robert Packer Hospital ICU staff and the Sayre Elks on April 9 at Howard Elmer Park
Sayre Baptist Church Sunrise Service at Howard Elmer Park on April 17
Touch-a-Truck, presented by the Sayre Business Association, on April 30 at Howard Elmer Park
Pound the Ground for Ultrasound, which is scheduled for May 28 at Riverfront Park
Church of the Redeemer Street Fair, which is scheduled for June 4 at Howard Elmer Park
Flag Day Ceremony, presented by the Sayre Elks, at Howard Elmer Park on June 14.
Officials noted that the annual Memorial Day parade will be held in Waverly this year. The park use requests were approved unanimously.
The nest borough council meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., April 27. Starting then, the monthly borough council meetings will return to the community room at the department of public works building located at 321 S. Thomas Ave.
